Business

Malaysia's Petronas to cut 10% of workforce, not exiting Canada, CEO says
A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Apr 27, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

06 Jun 2025 07:24AM
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, will retrench about 10 per cent of its workforce in a restructuring exercise, its chief executive said on Thursday (Jun 5).

Tengku Muhammad Taufik also denied at a media briefing that the state firm was exiting its business in Canada.

Malaysian media had previously reported Petronas as saying it needed to "rightsize" its workforce to ensure the company's survival in the coming decades.

Petronas has nearly 50,000 employees, according to its website.

Bloomberg also reported on Tuesday that Petronas is considering a sale of its Canadian company, formerly known as Progress Energy Resources Corp.

"Canada is crucial to our ambitions to preserve our position in the liquefied natural gas space," Tengku Taufik said.

Source: Reuters/sn

