NEW DELHI: The youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police outside Meta offices, protesting the company's removal of some Instagram accounts of its members, according to footage released by the group on Saturday (Nov 21).

Meta declined to comment on the protests, an escalation by the influential political group in the company's biggest market by users. Debate is growing in India about potential risks to free speech from the increasingly strict efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to remove social media content it objects to.

Modi's government says it orders content taken down only if it breaches local laws, can harm public safety or national security. Congress has long accused Meta and other social media platforms of curbing dissent online by removing party accounts, favouring Modi's government.

Meta has said it restricts content in India to comply with local laws.