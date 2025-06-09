As India braces for surge in heatwave days in 2025, demand rises for air-conditioners

NEW DELHI: Sheetal Kumari and her family used to go without an air conditioner until their home became unbearable during the summer months, when the average maximum temperature soars to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

The 21-year-old student lives in an urban slum on the outskirts of New Delhi, where homes are often built hastily in narrow spaces without proper ventilation.

For them, the summer heat is more than an inconvenience – it is a health threat.

“My sister had to be hospitalised because of how dangerous the heat was. After that episode, we decided to get an air conditioner,” she told CNA.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The family now rents two air-conditioners for about US$350 for three months in the summer. Sheetal said it saves them money as buying one would have cost them double, with added cleaning and maintenance costs.

But staying cool comes at a cost.

The air conditioners have driven up their power bill – a big drain on their limited finances.

“We've cut back on other expenses and are buying fewer groceries,” Sheetal said.