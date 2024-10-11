'Got robbed': Outrage in Indonesia over late equaliser denying country historic World Cup Qualifiers win
The Omani referee did not blow the final whistle until Bahrain’s goal at the 99th minute, bringing the score to 2-2.
MANAMA, Bahrain: A referee decision in a 2026 World Cup Qualification match sparked outrage in Indonesia after the national team lost their lead to Bahrain’s 99th-minute equaliser goal on Thursday (Oct 10).
The match was set to continue for an additional six minutes in the second half but Omani referee Abu Bakar Al Kaf did not blow the final whistle, allowing the match to continue, the Jakarta Globe reported.
It was only after left wing Mohamed Marhoon’s second goal of the night, following a corner kick in the 99th minute bringing the score to 2-2, that the match was brought to an end, inciting protests from Indonesian players and officials.
“We are deeply disappointed with the referee’s handling of the game. He allowed the match to continue until Bahrain scored,” an executive from the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Arya Sinulingga told local sports news outlet Bolasport.com.
“We will certainly file a formal complaint,” he added.
The coach of the Indonesia team, Mr Shin Tae Yong was also reportedly upset with the referee’s decision.
“Both teams played well until the final whistle, but I have to bring up the embarrassing decision made by the referee.
"If AFC (The Asian Football Confederation) wants to progress, refereeing decisions like this need to be improved,” said the coach from South Korea, at a press conference after the match, as quoted by local media Tempo.
"The referee’s decision was biased and I think everybody knows why our players got angry,” the 54-year-old coach explained.
The match also drew widespread outrage on social media from Indonesian football fans, including some celebrities.
“90 + 6 = 99?!?!” said Indonesian actor Atta Halilintar, with over 40 million followers on Instagram, referring to the extended minutes.
“Indonesia got robbed,” said X user Elvicto.id, responding to a post by the official AFC Asian Cup account which highlighted the results.
“Really need to investigate this match,” X user @MichaelJamesK posted.
“There is no urgency to extend the match until the 98th minute. This is so funny. If this keeps happening, Asian football will be stuck and never grow,” said another X user @kim11___ today, following the match.
Some have even rallied fellow netizens to lodge a complaint to football association FIFA.
“Let’s all lodge a complaint to FIFA about this referee, click on this link,” said another X user @octobrdad, attaching a URL link to the official FIFA compliance site.
“I am confident, if Bahrain was the one leading 2-1, the match would have ended at the 73rd minute,” said @miaagstinn on Instagram on Oct 11.
Until the final equaliser goal, Indonesia was leading 2-1, with left wing Ragnar Oratmangoen scoring in the 43rd minute and forward Rafael Struick scoring in the 74th.
The Garuda team was on course for a historic win in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.
Bahrain now sits fourth in Group C with four points, having won one game, drawn one, and lost one. Meanwhile, Indonesia is in fifth place with three points, having drawn all their matches so far.
Bahrain will next play away against second-placed Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia will face China, with both matches scheduled for Oct 15.
Amid the criticism, some netizens expressed confidence that this controversy would motivate the Indonesian national team to perform better in their match against China at Qingdao Stadium.
“We are proud Garuda fans. At this level, controversies like this are expected; it shows we are held to a different standard. Bahrain played at home and still needed a last-minute goal. Let’s rise up against China, Garuda,” said @The_RedsIndo on Oct 11.