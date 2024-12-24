‘God’s gifts’: Why this Indonesian man rescues abandoned babies from jungles, rental flats and highways

GIANYAR, Bali: As the year-end holiday season draws near, workers at one welfare home in Bali began putting up a Christmas tree and fairy lights to bring some festive cheer to its residents: Abandoned babies and unwed mothers.

"We fulfil each child's spiritual needs based on the mother's religion, including for those who are Christians, so indeed every year we have a Christmas celebration,” said Burhan Sugiarto, the founder of Bali Baby Home.

The welfare home - located in Gianyar regency and far from the bustling party-centric Kuta district that Bali is known for - serves as a refuge for babies that Burhan and his team have saved from abandonment. It also seeks to protect at-risk women who are facing unwanted pregnancies.

Burhan, 47, has a clear mission: To give every child, whether born or unborn, the opportunity to reunite with their family.

“Bali Baby Home is about prevention,” he told CNA, referring to his commitment to prevent the abandonment of babies and protect mothers in need or facing unwanted pregnancies.

“We don’t focus on adoption, our aim is to save and (eventually) reunite children with their birth mothers. I want to protect the child’s and the mother’s rights.”