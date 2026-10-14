Fuel shortage triggers queues on resort island Bali

DENPASAR: Moldovan tourist Raisa Neagu spent hours on Wednesday (Oct 14) waiting to fuel up her scooter, one of many people snared in a petrol shortage on resort island Bali that authorities blamed on supply disruptions.

Officials urged people to stay calm, noting there was enough fuel to go around on the island that relies on shipped in gasoline and diesel supplies - but lines still snaked up to a kilometre in places, witnesses said.

"We were stuck with no petrol. So we couldn't move. We had to cancel all our plans," 43-year-old tourist Neagu told AFP.

"I'm flying back on the 21st (of October) and I had big plans for my vacation. I wanted to be in the north of Bali and now I don't know really what to do," she added.