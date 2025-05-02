Indonesia's Bali island hit by power outage

JAKARTA: A power outage hit several regions of Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday (May 2) and efforts are underway to restore services to those affected, state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara said.

The island's airport was also impacted but inbound and outbound flight traffic continued, the airport's operator said on its Instagram page.

State utility PLN said it was investigating the cause of the outage and working on restoring the power connection.

"The recovery process is currently being carried out gradually," its spokesperson in Bali I Wayan Eka Susana said in a statement.

Images shared on social media showed road traffic holdups in Bali as a result of the outage and long lines at the airport check-in counters.

Bali is Indonesia's main tourist hotspot, with 6.3 million foreign visitors last year, according to the island's statistics bureau.