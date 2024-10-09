Indonesia introduces visa-free travel for Singapore PRs visiting Bintan, Batam, Karimun Islands

SINGAPORE: Permanent residents (PR) in Singapore can now travel visa-free to Bintan, Batam and the Karimun Islands in a bid to boost tourism and investment in the regional economic zones.

Indonesia’s director-general of immigration Silmy Karim said that foreigners who hold PR status will be able to stay for up to four days under the new rules.

"Providing BVK (free visit visas) for Singapore PRs to visit Batam, Bintan and Karimun will make it easier for them (Singapore PR holders) who want to spend the weekend or just a short escape, such as enjoying nature, culinary tourism or shopping,” said Mr Silam in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 8).

He added that BVK holders can enter via the crossing at Batam Island, Bintan Island and the Karimun Regency area.

The rules will cover several port points in the Riau region. The ports that serve the free visit visas for Singapore PR holders include Nongsa Terminal Bahari, Marina Teluk Senimba, Batam Centre, Citra Tri Tunas, Sekupang, Sri Bintan Pura, Bandar Bentan Telani Lagoi and Tanjung Balai Karimun.

Mr Silmy also highlighted the Riau Islands’ tourism potential and the several exclusive economic zones in the area, including the Nongsa SEZ in Batam and Bintan Resorts, which are integrated areas for digital business, creative economy and tourism.

"Apart from encouraging tourism growth, the BVK facility for Batam, Bintan and Karimun also makes it easier for Singapore PR holders who are interested in business or investment in (the) KEK (special economic zone) in Batam,” he said in the statement.

However, he also cautioned that the relaxed requirements still come with careful selection of visitors.

"Nevertheless, this policy also continues to properly select incoming foreigners so that potential disturbances to security and order can be reduced," he said.

Mr Silmy’s statement did not elaborate on the selection process.

Unlike the existing visa-free entry for ASEAN member states, which applies broadly to tourism and short stays, the new policy specifically targets Singapore PRs, offering a more streamlined visa-free option with a focus on specific regions.

According to Singapore’s statistics department, there are around 545,000 PRs living in the Lion City.

These are foreigners who have been granted permanent residence, allowing them to reside in Singapore on a permanent basis.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, has introduced various initiatives, such as “second home” and golden visas for wealthy global citizens and foreign investors.

Bintan and Batam have previously introduced other initiatives to help facilitate travel in the area. In 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia launched the travel bubble zone, which included Bintan, Batam and Singapore. At the time, the process was only implemented at Bandar Bentan Telani port.

Earlier this year, Indonesia President Joko Widodo announced the latest list of 13 countries and regions entitled to visa-free entry to the archipelago, according to regional media.

It included Hong Kong as one of the three places outside ASEAN and Timor-Leste to be granted an exemption, along with two South American nations, Suriname and Colombia.