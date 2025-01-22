Batam farm’s escaped crocodiles: 34 caught so far, say Indonesian officials
The risk of the crocodiles swimming to Singapore is “very low”, an official tells CNA.
SINGAPORE: Indonesian authorities have caught 34 crocodiles believed to have escaped from a Batam farm as of Wednesday (Jan 22), and a local official said the risk of escapees swimming to Singapore was “very low”.
The 34 crocodiles were caught in the waters of Mangkada and Seraya islands, Sepaku Bay, Lokan River and Batu Legong in Batam, said Lieutenant Colonel Mar Bambang Irianto, the head of Maritime Potential Threat of Main Naval Base (Lantamal) IV, in a statement.
The largest crocodile caught weighed more than 1,000kg, said Rio Nugraha, head of information of Lantamal IV, which is leading the Integrated Taskforce for Disaster Management and Crocodile Evacuation.
The crocodiles have been handed over by the taskforce to be returned to captivity on Bulan island.
The crocodiles escaped from a breeding farm on the island on Jan 13 after torrential rain caused a fence around their pond to collapse, Indonesian media reported. Bulan island is about 30km from Singapore’s Sentosa island.
It is still not known how many crocodiles escaped, said Rio.
The farm's efforts to count its crocodiles have been hampered by challenges in draining the water from the breeding pond, Tommy Steven Parulian Sinambela, head of conservation at the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Centre, an agency under Indonesia’s forestry ministry, told CNA on Wednesday.
The management of the company, Perkasa Jagat Karunia, told local media previously that only five crocodiles escaped. The farm had about 500 crocodiles.
Rio assured that based on the taskforce’s assessments so far, Singapore waters remain safe from the escaped crocodiles.“Besides evacuating the crocodiles to safer habitats, we are also taking precautionary steps, such as routine patrols, installing warning signs and educating the public to increase security,” said Lt Colonel Mar Bambang.
After the incident, fishermen around the breeding facility had reportedly stopped fishing temporarily due to safety concerns.
Tommy said the risk of the crocodiles swimming to Singapore was “very low”.
“Crocodiles are usually able to move for about 15 to 20km but crocodiles in captivity are usually used to being given food by human beings, so their movements are slower,” he explained.
“This means that the possibility of them swimming to Singapore in a short amount of time is small."
Asked about the latest comments by Indonesian officials, Singapore’s National Parks Board reiterated it is monitoring the situation and advised members of the public to report any encounters with crocodiles on 1800 476 1600.
If people encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away, the board said.
“They should not approach, provoke or feed the animal. They should also heed warning signs and advisory notices that have been posted at areas where crocodiles have been sighted.”
Additional reporting by Denny Armandhanu and Izzah Aquilah Norman