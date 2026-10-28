Indonesia beefs up security presence to prepare for student protests

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesian security personnel were deployed on Wednesday (Oct 28) in anticipation of student protests against several of President Prabowo Subianto's policies, as well as his government's handling of forest fires.

Students from the University of Indonesia said they were set to stage protests in several spots in the capital Jakarta.

They are calling on the government to declare the ongoing wildfires in Sumatra and Borneo a national disaster, and to halt spending on populist programmes such as Prabowo's free meals scheme, among other demands.

Wednesday's protests carry the hashtag #IndonesiaAware, the students said.

It is unclear how many students will take to the streets.