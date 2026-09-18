Indonesia recovers three bodies as effort begins to right capsized ship

BANJARMASIN, Indonesia: Indonesian divers retrieved three bodies from a passenger ship that capsized and sank in the Java Sea, although more than 100 passengers remain missing, a Navy official told Reuters on Friday (Sep 18).

The divers managed to enter the ship in a salvage operation and found the bodies of two men and a woman, the official, Edy Setyawan, said. But strong currents forced a halt to the underwater search, which would be resumed on Saturday, he added.

"Our golden period to dive is between 6am and 2pm," he said. "After that, the current is unfavourable."

The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 243 people on a 20-hour voyage from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when it capsized in bad weather early on Sunday.

Nine people have now been confirmed dead, with 108 survivors, but 126 passengers remain unaccounted for.

After strong currents and large waves stymied searchers for five days, authorities decided on Friday to right the ship to make the rescue effort easier.