Indonesian celebrity with ‘questionable’ degree raises eyebrows with Chamber of Commerce and Industry role

JAKARTA: An Indonesian celebrity with a “questionable” university degree is under online scrutiny in Indonesia over his new role.

Mr Raffi Ahmad has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) from 2024 until 2029.

This follows a spate of controversy surrounding the 37-year-old actor, presenter and entrepreneur’s recent honorary doctorate from a Bangkok-based institute.

The appointment was announced at an event held at KADIN Tower in Jakarta on Oct 7 by Chairman of KADIN Anindya Bakrie, who highlighted Mr Raffi’s public profile.

“Raffi has over 76 million followers (on Instagram),” said Mr Anindya when announcing his appointment.

As KADIN deputy chairman, Mr Raffi will be working closely with the department of Tourism and Creative Economy (Baparekraf), a sector in which he sees a lot of potential, according to local news platform Kompas.com.

The entrepreneur with business ventures in the entertainment, culinary and property industries among other fields, looks forward to working with the government in fulfilling his new role at KADIN.

“We are in synergy (to improve the nation’s economy), KADIN will always work closely with the government,” he said, as quoted by local news agency Antara.

He added that he was optimistic that relations between the association and the government will become even closer after the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto as well as Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Oct 20. Mr Gibran is the eldest son of president Joko Widodo.

Mr Raffi has repeatedly declared his support for the Prabowo-Gibran duo on his social media platforms.

During the presidential election campaign this year, Mr Prabowo even referred to Mr Raffi as a “close friend”, while Mr Raffi was often seen accompanying the president-elect at rallies and events.

Some netizens took to social media, questioning the credibility of his appointment.

“After receiving his honorary doctorate from a questionable university, now he is appointed as deputy chairman, it is obvious that he is favoured by the Baparekraf. Be prepared. After the entertainment world, the tourism industry will also be dominated by RANS if he becomes the head,” said an X user on Oct 7.

RANS Entertainment is a media and entertainment company, founded by Mr Raffi and his wife, Ms Nagita Slavina in 2015.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS CONTROVERSY

Last week, Mr Raffi came under fire over an honorary doctorate degree he received from the Universal Institute of Professional Management (UIPM) in Thailand for his contributions to the Indonesian entertainment industry.