Indonesia probes alleged luxury facilities for inmates at West Java prison

SINGAPORE: Indonesian authorities are investigating allegations that inmates at Cibinong prison in Bogor, West Java, were given access to luxurious accommodation and facilities, following findings by the Indonesian Ombudsman.

The government body discovered a cluster of residential units separate from the prison's regular detention cells during a surprise inspection on Sep 23, Indonesian media reported.

Tempo reported that around 13 residences of different types were found behind the prison chief's official residence, with a number of inmates found inside the units.

One inmate, described by the outlet as a well-known corruption convict, locked the door to a room from the inside when the Ombudsman team broke into one of the houses. His photograph was found on a table near the room.

The inspector general of the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, Commissioner General Rudi Setiawan, said authorities had seized the photograph and were investigating further. He also said that the houses were meant to have been residences for prison officers.

The Jakarta Post reported that the Ombudsman suspected inmates had been occupying at least 10 houses within the prison complex. The residences included apartment-style rooms equipped with air-conditioning, televisions, sofas and refrigerators, while a gym, golf simulator and parking areas containing luxury cars were also found during the inspection.

The Ombudsman said that payments were made in exchange for access to the facilities. The Jakarta Post reported that one inmate was alleged to have paid 160,000 rupiah (US$8.90) a week.

Ombudsman member Syafrida R Rasahan subsequently called on the Immigration and Corrections Ministry to conduct a thorough investigation into possible irregularities and violations.

Tempo reported that Rudi said 52 inmates had been questioned as of Sep 26, while inspections involving 54 Cibinong prison staff have been scheduled.

Five prison officials have meanwhile been suspended, including the prison's chief and the heads of its penitentiary security, inmate education and general affairs units.