Indonesia deploys over 20,000 troops to Jakarta amid wiretapping probe
Authorities have not confirmed that the military deployment in Jakarta is connected to the arrests of two senior police officers and former national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s military is deploying more than 20,000 troops and personnel to Jakarta, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 4) as authorities investigate an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto that has led to the detention of two senior police officers and a former police chief.
Among those implicated in the scandal is former national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was dismissed as Presidential Chief of Staff on Wednesday, just over a month after his appointment.
Army lieutenant Ariyo Windutomo, who heads the Presidential Secretariat, has been appointed acting Presidential Chief of Staff following Listyo’s dismissal.
Authorities however have not confirmed that the military deployment in Jakarta is connected to the wiretapping probe.
Indonesian armed forces spokesperson Muhammad Nas said the troop movement was standard procedure for maintaining national security and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, navy operations assistant Yayan Sofiyan did not elaborate on the purpose of the deployment or respond to questions about whether there were concerns about security or political tensions in Jakarta amid the wiretapping investigation and the arrests.
The first phase of the new military deployment began on Monday with 2,100 personnel from units already stationed in Jakarta.
Troops from outside the capital were to start arriving on Wednesday, bringing the total number of personnel involved to 20,980, according to Yayan
The new deployments include troops from marine and navy units as well as training centers and naval bases from Java and Lampung province. An additional 13,140 personnel have been placed on standby and remain ready for deployment if needed, Sofiyan said.
WIRETAPPING PROBE
The alleged illegal wiretapping operations reportedly targeted not only Prabowo but also Cabinet officials, politicians, journalists, civil society leaders and business executives.
Listyo’s dismissal and Ariyo’s appointment as acting Presidential Chief of Staff were made under a presidential decree issued by Prabowo, according to presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi.
Prasetyo said Ariyo, who currently heads the Presidential Secretariat, would temporarily serve the acting position to ensure continuity.
Ariyo has held various strategic positions within the army and the Ministry of Defence, including as the ministry’s head of personnel, local news outlet Kompas reported.
Authorities on Tuesday said the alleged wiretapping operation involved the deletion of electronic evidence and unauthorised access to the head of state’s communications and those of several other leaders and public figures.
The suspects had allegedly intercepted their targets’ telephone numbers without authorisation since 2025, as the operation reportedly continued until 2026, including during Listyo’s tenure as national police chief.
“What was done may have fallen into the category of being considered as leading to treason,” Prasetyo, who is also the presidential spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that Prabowo has expressed “profound concern” regarding the developments.
Under Indonesia's criminal code, the maximum penalty for treason against the president is death by firing squad.
Listyo was removed from his position as national police chief by Prabowo on Oct 1, coinciding with a Cabinet reshuffle involving several ministers and senior state officials.
Listyo had held the position for over five years since former president Joko Widodo’s administration, making him the second-longest-serving national police chief, reported local news outlet Jakarta Post.
Listyo was subsequently appointed Chief of Presidential Staff, replacing Dudung Abdurachman, who was named Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs.