No more concurrent Indonesia national and local elections: Political parties wary but experts laud move

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s recent Constitutional Court ruling that the national and regional elections must be held separately from 2029 is a boon for democracy and will elevate the importance of local issues, but could pose some challenges to political parties, stakeholders and observers told CNA.

On Jun 26, the Constitutional Court decided that from 2029, national and regional elections would be held two to 2.5 years apart – unlike in 2024 and 2019, when five types of elections were held simultaneously.

In last year’s presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14, Indonesians cast five ballots to select a presidential and vice-presidential pair, members of the House of Representatives, Regional Representative Council and Regional Legislative Council at the provincial, and the municipal or regency level.

The country voted again in local elections on Nov 27 last year to elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, and 415 regents.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Jun 26 ruling means that in 2029, Indonesians will vote for the presidential and vice-presidential pair, as well as members of the House of Representatives and Regional Representative Council, as currently scheduled.

But the two ballots for Regional Legislative Council posts will be cast at least two years later – that is, in 2031 – during elections to vote for local leaders such as governors, mayors and regents.

The decision was to ensure the quality of the Indonesian elections and to simplify the voting process, said Judge Arief Hidayat of the Constitutional Court, which was ruling on a judicial review filed by the non-governmental organisation Association of Elections and Democracy (Perludem).

Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court Saldi Isra added that the ruling will prevent voter fatigue, which many experienced during the simultaneous election last year.

“The voters’ focus is divided as they need to choose too many candidates at the same time … This condition, whether one realises it or not, leads to a decline in the quality of the election,” said Saldi.