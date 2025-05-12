Innovative or ‘dangerous’? Indonesia’s local leaders raise eyebrows with vasectomy-for-aid and other programmes

JAKARTA: Wearing green uniforms and hats resembling those of the Indonesian army, dozens of teenage boys lined up neatly in the middle of a field in Purwakarta, West Java, shouting: “Ready, ready, ready! Awesome! Let’s keep up the spirit!”

One could be forgiven for thinking they were soldiers-in-training but they were, in fact, Indonesian junior high school students who had been deemed delinquent undergoing a 14-day boot camp.

West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi, who introduced the programme, believes it is the military who can discipline these students.

He has allocated 6 billion rupiah (US$363,590) for it and aims for up to 2,000 students to take part.

The programme, which makes use of regional military posts and involves the Indonesian military and national police, has prompted criticism from some lawmakers and rights groups, who question if this is the right way to educate children.

But Dedi has brushed off the criticism.

“If you are a leader, you must be as firm as a rock,” he told reporters on May 3 when asked about the controversy.

“If you have thoughts and ideas, never give up,” he said while visiting the students in Purwakarta.

Dedi is not the only local leader in Indonesia whose new programmes have been met with scepticism.

Like him, several others have stoked debate since Indonesia elected 961 governors, regents and mayors on Nov 27 last year and swore them in on Feb 20.

While regional leaders have the autonomy to create their own programmes, analysts said some of the new initiatives raise questions on whether greater coordination with the central government is needed. This is to ensure they align with the

targets of Indonesian President