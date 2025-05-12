Innovative or ‘dangerous’? Indonesia’s local leaders raise eyebrows with vasectomy-for-aid and other programmes
Indonesia’s 961 local leaders are free to create their own programmes. But initiatives such as a militaristic boot camp for delinquents raise questions on whether greater coordination with the central government is needed, analysts say.
JAKARTA: Wearing green uniforms and hats resembling those of the Indonesian army, dozens of teenage boys lined up neatly in the middle of a field in Purwakarta, West Java, shouting: “Ready, ready, ready! Awesome! Let’s keep up the spirit!”
One could be forgiven for thinking they were soldiers-in-training but they were, in fact, Indonesian junior high school students who had been deemed delinquent undergoing a 14-day boot camp.
West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi, who introduced the programme, believes it is the military who can discipline these students.
He has allocated 6 billion rupiah (US$363,590) for it and aims for up to 2,000 students to take part.
The programme, which makes use of regional military posts and involves the Indonesian military and national police, has prompted criticism from some lawmakers and rights groups, who question if this is the right way to educate children.
But Dedi has brushed off the criticism.
“If you are a leader, you must be as firm as a rock,” he told reporters on May 3 when asked about the controversy.
“If you have thoughts and ideas, never give up,” he said while visiting the students in Purwakarta.
Dedi is not the only local leader in Indonesia whose new programmes have been met with scepticism.
Like him, several others have stoked debate since Indonesia elected 961 governors, regents and mayors on Nov 27 last year and swore them in on Feb 20.While regional leaders have the autonomy to create their own programmes, analysts said some of the new initiatives raise questions on whether greater coordination with the central government is needed. This is to ensure they align with the targets of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
VASECTOMY, CAT ISLAND AND OTHER PROPOSALS
Besides his training programme for supposedly delinquent youths, Dedi has also made headlines for suggesting that husbands who want to receive social handouts undergo a vasectomy to ensure they do not have more children and increase poverty.
It is also a way for men to participate in family planning as the “burden should not fall solely on women”, he said.
With a population of about 50 million, West Java is Indonesia’s most populous province, and about 7.5 per cent of its inhabitants live in poverty.
“If people cannot afford childbirth, pregnancy, and education expenses, then they should not yet pursue parenthood,” said Dedi.
He offered 500,000 rupiah in cash incentives to those who agree to undergo vasectomy and said: "This is not coercion, but an invitation for shared responsibility. We provide incentives, not just empty appeals.”
His plan has drawn mixed reactions from the public, Islamic figures as well as ministers. Some have called it discriminatory, while others have said it is a violation of one’s autonomy.
In neighbouring Jakarta, governor Pramono Anung has made it mandatory for civil servants to use public transport on Wednesdays since Apr 30 and to take a selfie as evidence.
The programme aims to combat the capital’s notorious traffic congestion and air pollution.
But so far, there has been no sanction against the 50,000 civil servants who have not obeyed the rule.
Pramono also plans to dedicate an island in Jakarta’s Thousand Islands regency for cats to solve the capital’s ever-growing stray cat problem.
According to Jakarta’s government, the city has about 860,000 stray cats, possibly even 1.5 million. Meanwhile, Jakarta’s population is about 11 million people.
The government said an island of the Thousand Islands would be transformed into a tourist destination, creating local jobs.
"If we can make it happen, then it can also be a (source of) revenue for the Thousand Islands, for people to come and enjoy cat tourism,” Pramono told local media on Mar 13.
Over in Sulawesi, the regent of Gorontalo, Sofyan Puhi, in April banned transgender women from singing on stage during events, sparking protests from some transgender groups.
Gorontalo’s government said this is in response to public complaints that claim transgender performers violate Indonesia’s social norms.
SOMETHING TO SHOW IN FIRST 100 DAYS
Indonesia’s regional autonomy law gives local leaders the authority to implement their own programmes.
In the first 100 days of their term, it is not surprising that some leaders are trying to be innovative and introduce schemes that appear to be populist, said public policy expert Trubus Rahadiansyah of Jakarta’s Trisakti University.
This is because they want to convince people that they are capable and increase their popularity, particularly if they wish to seek re-election in 2029.
“Such programmes could significantly affect their popularity,” said Trubus.
“And this must be done early, so the public is convinced they have a good leader who keeps his campaign promises. If the leaders introduce programmes later on, the public may not be bothered anymore (to learn about their programmes).”
However, Trubus said leaders should remember Prabowo’s goals and, most importantly, develop comprehensive plans that are well thought-out and aligned with the president’s.
Prabowo’s targets are summed up in his eight visions and missions, Asta Cita, which include strengthening democracy, the country’s Pancasila ideology and human rights, strengthening national defence and security, creating jobs, and developing human resources and gender equality.
Asta Cita also includes a focus on downstreaming commodity supply chains so that Indonesia benefits more from its mineral resources, developing villages, political reforms and combating corruption, and creating a harmonious environment and religious tolerance.
“There should be a direct correlation between the regional leaders’ plans and the central government’s, the Asta Cita,” said Trubus.
CONSULT MINISTRY AND PUBLIC, CONDUCT RESEARCH
To stay on the right track, leaders should actively consult relevant parties, said experts.
Trubus said regional leaders should ideally consult the interior ministry, which oversees the regional leaders, before implementing new programmes.
Ideally, regional leaders should also involve the public before introducing a new scheme to avoid controversy and appearing as though they are showing off regional superiority, he said.
The interior ministry should also be more proactive in contacting regional leaders and supervising them so they stay on the right track with their missions, as well as Prabowo’s.
“For example, the transgender ban (in Gorontalo) is against human rights. That is dangerous,” he added.
Political psychology expert Hamdi Muluk from the University of Indonesia said regional leaders should create evidence-based policies.
They can consult their subordinates who are experts on some issues, he said.
Alternatively, they can reach out to universities to conduct research before coming up with a new programme.
“For example, the boot camp military programme can be studied very carefully (with) a pedagogical, psychological approach, before being implemented,” said Hamdi.
“It would be better if policy creation were on a meritocratic or technocratic basis.”
Ultimately, economist Mohammad Faisal from think tank the Centre of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia said there are many problems in the country, and Prabowo has many goals. Every region is also striving for economic growth.
On Monday, the Indonesian statistics agency said the country’s economy grew 4.87 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, its weakest growth rate in over three years.
It was down from 5.02 per cent in the previous quarter, and a far cry from Prabowo’s target to achieve 8 per cent economic growth annually.
“The main problem at the moment everywhere is economic problems, from lack of jobs to eradicating poverty – every region faces these problems,” said Faisal.
"The role of regional heads is not only to target short-term populist programmes or quick wins, but they should solve the root of the problems in their regions.”
He added that with the uncertain global economic outlook, which would affect Indonesia’s economy, the pressure is greater for regional leaders to excel.
There are also problems that are impossible for one region to tackle alone, he said.
"There must be synchronisation between regional policies and even collaboration between regions,” he said.
Indonesians like Jakartan Fita Destriyana, 30, want the government to create policies that directly benefit ordinary people.
“For example, if the government focuses on providing free and accessible education,” she said.
“In my neighbourhood Tanah Abang, there are still many school dropouts – even though Tanah Abang is near the presidential palace."