Commentary: Chaos is taking a sabbatical in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Bad news can be good for Indonesia. A slowdown in economic growth and the prospective hit from US tariffs may be imposing some discipline on President Prabowo Subianto’s government. It’s a welcome change.

The former general is only seven months into his term and some of the toughest decisions probably still lie ahead. Nonetheless, the sense of chaos that characterised the very start of the administration has abated.

Markets approve the return of normalcy: The rupiah has gained this quarter after disappointing last year, and a recent bond auction was well received. Offshore investors are warming to the nation’s stock market after seven months of outflows.

The central bank felt comfortable enough to lower interest rates last week and signal further easing to come, in a decision that was forecast by most economists. So why the big deal? Bank Indonesia had been hard to read in the closing months of 2024 and the start of this year, when officials oscillated between shoring up the rupiah and stoking growth.

Holding on to predictability might not sound exciting, but it’s the way monetary affairs are supposed to work. The shift is refreshing. Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King once remarked that the ideal condition is one of boredom.

HITS TO THE ECONOMY

While many economies will be hurt by the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, the 32 per cent so-called reciprocal levy handed down on the country is among the highest in the region. Duties have been reduced to 10 per cent for a few months to allow for a deal.