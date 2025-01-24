Indonesia, France to sign agreement on French death row convict's repatriation

JAKARTA: Indonesia and France will on Friday (Jan 24) sign an agreement over the repatriation of a Frenchman on death row for drug offences, a senior Indonesian minister said.

Serge Atlaoui, who has been in jail in Indonesia since 2005, is expected to return to France on Feb 5 or Feb 6, the senior minister for law and human rights affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, told Reuters.

Atlaoui was sentenced to death for being a chemist in an ecstasy factory in the capital Jakarta that was capable of producing 100kg of the illegal pills every week.

He has long maintained his innocence, saying he thought he was working in an acrylics factory.

In 2015, Atlaoui was about to be executed with seven other foreign prisoners but was granted a last-minute reprieve. An Indonesian court then rejected his appeal against the death sentence, leaving him with no other legal options.

Minister Yusril will sign the repatriation agreement with the French Minister of Justice Gerald Darmanin via video teleconference, said Yusril.

France has agreed several terms proposed by Indonesia, he said, including respecting the Indonesian court ruling over Atlaoui.

"After the transfer, all depends on the French government, whether they want to give him clemency or giving sentences according to the French law," Yusril said.

Based on French law, the maximum punishment for a similar case is 30 years in jail, he added.

France's justice ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment late on Thursday.