Indonesia suspends nearly 2,000 free meal kitchens for breaching sanitation rules

JAKARTA: The Indonesian agency responsible for the country's free meals programme has temporarily closed nearly 2,000 kitchens for failing to register for hygiene checks, its chief said.

The National Nutrition Agency suspended 1,999 kitchens across Indonesia because they did not register with the health ministry to undergo mandatory hygiene and sanitation certifications, agency chief Sudaryono said on Monday (Sep 7).

There are currently 27,022 kitchens distributing free meals across Indonesia as of Sep 7, he added.

"The hygiene and sanitation certification is a mandatory requirement for operating kitchens that provide the free meals programme," said Sudaryono, who goes by only one name.

The agency will investigate these kitchens before deciding what further action will be taken, he said, adding that compliance with hygiene and sanitation standards was non-negotiable to ensure food quality and the safety of recipients of free meals.

Since its launch in January last year, President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious programme has been marred by a series of problems, including allegations of corruption, leadership changes and massive food poisoning outbreaks.

Last week alone, more than 2,000 students and teachers in several provinces fell sick after consuming the free meals. The agency promised to handle the cases "seriously".

At least 50,000 people had been affected by food poisoning from free meals by Sep 1, said Charles Honoris, a lawmaker overseeing the programme, citing health department data.

The food poisoning was mostly caused by improper food storage and the late delivery of meals, the agency has said.