Jokowi faces post-presidency scrutiny: From skin ailment speculation to fake degree controversy
Joko Widodo’s senior aide has also strongly denied rumours circulating on TikTok claiming that the former Indonesian president had died.
JAKARTA: Amid intense speculation over the last month regarding the health of Joko Widodo, a senior aide over the weekend had to rubbish viral claims that the former Indonesian president had died.
This come even even as a long-standing controversy alleging Widodo’s fake academic credentials has cropped up again, this time after the police on Jul 10 said that it had entered into a full investigation phase for a case of slander against the former president.
Investigators have allegedly found “sufficient elements of criminal offence” committed against Widodo by five people - including former youth and sports minister Roy Suryo - according to local news site Detik.
Suryo had served under the administration of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Widodo’s immediate predecessor.
It is the latest development in the long-running saga surrounding the authenticity of Widodo’s university degree - a controversy that first surfaced in 2022.
FROM SKIN CONDITION TO VIRAL HOAXES
Since leaving office close to nine months ago, Widodo continues to remain a subject of public scrutiny - the latest triggered over concerns of his well-being after his 64th birthday celebration in June at his private residence in Solo.
Video footage that circulated widely on social media showed the former leader with visible swelling, discolouration, and inflammation on his face and neck - prompting online speculation about a possible serious medical condition.
Some online users claimed Widodo could be suffering from Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening skin reaction. Others suggested an autoimmune disorder.
However, Widodo’s personal adjutant - Police Commissioner Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah - dismissed the rumors and said that the symptoms were the result of a mild skin allergy. According to Syarif, Widodo was recovering well under medical supervision.
Former coordinating minister Muhadjir Effendy later said the reaction may have been triggered by a foreign soap used during Widodo’s April trip to the Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. He added that Widodo, known for having sensitive skin, usually relies on a specific brand of Indonesian soap brought by his wife but that it was inadvertently left behind.
“He has always used the same soap. Normally Ms Iriana brings it from home. But this time, they forgot,” Muhadjir told local media, referring to the former first lady Iriana Widodo.
On Jul 12, Syarif reiterated that Widodo was in good health, adding that he is recovering well from his skin allergy. He also denied viral hoaxes that falsely claimed Indonesia's seventh president had died.
“He’s active, healthy, and clearly recovering,” Syarif said, speaking to Tempo. He noted that Widodo had just returned from a two-week family vacation with his grandchildren.
Images posted to Widodo’s official Instagram account showed him on the beach and riding an ATV, with his facial condition visibly improved.
Australian-based epidemiologist Dicky Budiman from Griffith University explained that skin reactions during international travel are not uncommon.
"This is called primary hypersensitivity," he told local news outlet Suara.com. “Even individuals with no prior allergic history can develop skin irritation when exposed to unfamiliar allergens abroad, including chemicals in hotel soaps or air fresheners.”
UNDER SCRUTINY
Meanwhile, local media reported that the police are escalating the investigations against those purportedly involved in Widodo’s alleged fake degree claims.
Earlier, a lawsuit was filed by Islamic activist Eggi Sudjana on Dec 9 accusing Widodo and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) rector Ova Emilia of diploma forgery.
The complaint revived earlier challenges brought by author Bambang Tri Mulyono, whose lawsuit had previously been dismissed by the courts.
Demands for an independent audit of Widodo’s bachelor of forestry degree, awarded in 1985, followed swiftly after the latest lawsuit.
The university responded firmly, reiterating that all academic records were in order. At a press conference on Apr 15, vice-rector Wening Udasmoro said that Widodo had completed his studies in full accordance with the university’s academic requirements.
“We have complete documentation - letters, grade transcripts, graduation certificates, and internal memos - confirming his enrollment and graduation,” she explained, quoted by Antara.
Indonesia’s National Police echoed UGM’s position. Following a forensic investigation, Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro of the Criminal Investigation Agency on May 22 confirmed that Widodo’s diploma was authentic, Kompas reported.
The probe involved verification of the paper stock, printing ink, watermarks, and official seals, along with the signatures of university officials. Investigators also probed archival photos of Widodo as a student and interviewed 39 witnesses, including lecturers and former classmates.
Widodo reportedly became aware of the revived accusations about his university degree on Mar 26 after seeing posts circulating online.
He lodged a formal police complaint with Jakarta’s regional police on Apr 30, naming five individuals, including former youth and sports minister Roy Suryo, as suspects.
“This is no longer a debate about education. It’s an attack on my character,” Widodo said in an interview with Kompas on May 5.
“They’ve dragged my name through the mud,” he said then.