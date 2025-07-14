Jokowi faces post-presidency scrutiny: From skin ailment speculation to fake degree controversy

JAKARTA: Amid intense speculation over the last month regarding the health of Joko Widodo, a senior aide over the weekend had to rubbish viral claims that the former Indonesian president had died.

This come even even as a long-standing controversy alleging Widodo’s fake academic credentials has cropped up again, this time after the police on Jul 10 said that it had entered into a full investigation phase for a case of slander against the former president.

Investigators have allegedly found “sufficient elements of criminal offence” committed against Widodo by five people - including former youth and sports minister Roy Suryo - according to local news site Detik.

Suryo had served under the administration of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Widodo’s immediate predecessor.

It is the latest development in the long-running saga surrounding the authenticity of Widodo’s university degree - a controversy that first surfaced in 2022.

FROM SKIN CONDITION TO VIRAL HOAXES

Since leaving office close to nine months ago, Widodo continues to remain a subject of public scrutiny - the latest triggered over concerns of his well-being after his 64th birthday celebration in June at his private residence in Solo.

Video footage that circulated widely on social media showed the former leader with visible swelling, discolouration, and inflammation on his face and neck - prompting online speculation about a possible serious medical condition.

Some online users claimed Widodo could be suffering from Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening skin reaction. Others suggested an autoimmune disorder.

However, Widodo’s personal adjutant - Police Commissioner Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah - dismissed the rumors and said that the symptoms were the result of a mild skin allergy. According to Syarif, Widodo was recovering well under medical supervision.

Former coordinating minister Muhadjir Effendy later said the reaction may have been triggered by a foreign soap used during Widodo’s April trip to the Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. He added that Widodo, known for having sensitive skin, usually relies on a specific brand of Indonesian soap brought by his wife but that it was inadvertently left behind.

“He has always used the same soap. Normally Ms Iriana brings it from home. But this time, they forgot,” Muhadjir told local media, referring to the former first lady Iriana Widodo.

On Jul 12, Syarif reiterated that Widodo was in good health, adding that he is recovering well from his skin allergy. He also denied viral hoaxes that falsely claimed Indonesia's seventh president had died.

“He’s active, healthy, and clearly recovering,” Syarif said, speaking to Tempo. He noted that Widodo had just returned from a two-week family vacation with his grandchildren.