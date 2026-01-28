Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 34, dozens missing

JAKARTA: The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia has risen to 34 with dozens still missing, authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 28), days after the torrent of debris crashed through a mountain village.

Heavy rain triggered the landslide that barrelled through Pasirlangu on Saturday, severely damaging dozens of homes and displacing hundreds.

As of 7.30pm (8.30pm, Singapore time) on Tuesday, 34 victims had been identified, national disaster mitigation agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said.

"The identified bodies will be handed over to the victims' families for burial," he added.

The number of people missing was revised down to 32, but local authorities fear the true figure could be significantly higher.

Rescuers have been scouring the unstable area in Java island's West Bandung region manually and using heavy equipment.

But they are treading carefully for fear of another landslide due to bad weather.