Asia

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews 11km-high ash cloud after eruption
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews 11km-high ash cloud after eruption

Views of an ash cloud billowing in the sky after Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted on Jun 17, 2025. (Images: The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation via Reuters)

17 Jun 2025 07:35PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2025 07:43PM)
JAKARTA: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Tuesday (Jun 17), spewing a towering ash cloud 11km high, the country's volcanology agency said.

The agency also said it had raised the alert level of the volcano to the most dangerous, warning of potential lava flows if it rains heavily.

Lewotobi Laki-laki's last eruption was in May, when authorities also raised the level to the most severe.

Images shared by the agency on Tuesday showed an orange ash cloud in the shape of a mushroom engulfing a nearby village.

It is not immediately clear if there have been flight disruptions. When Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted in March, airlines were forced to cancel and delay flights to Bali, including Australia's Jetstar and Qantas Airways.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency, as well as its disaster mitigation agency, which oversees evacuation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity atop multiple tectonic plates.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/rl

