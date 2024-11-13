Airlines cancel Bali flights due to ash from erupting volcano

Several airlines on Wednesday (Nov 13) cancelled their flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali, after a nearby volcano again catapulted an ash tower kilometres into the sky.

Australian airlines Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia all issued advisories announcing changes to their flight schedules after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores island spewed a 9km tower a day earlier.

"Virgin Australia has made some changes to its current flight schedule, due to the impacts of the volcano in Indonesia," the airline said, listing scrapped flights to Sydney and Melbourne.

Jetstar said all flights to and from Bali would be halted until noon on Thursday.

"Due to volcanic ash caused by the Mount Lewotobi eruption in Indonesia, it is currently not safe to operate flights to and from Bali," the company said in an advisory.

Qantas said "a number of flights to and from Denpasar Airport in Bali have been disrupted" due to volcanic ash from Lewotobi.

“Impacted customers will be notified directly and provided with their options,” it added.