Meet the Indonesian boy, 11, who has become world-famous for his ‘aura farming’ boat race dance

KUANTAN SINGINGI, Indonesia: Indonesian Rayyan Arkan Dhika has become a global internet sensation for his cool “aura farming” moves perched at the tip of a traditional racing boat.

The 11-year-old from Kuantan Singingi regency in Indonesia’s Riau province has even been appointed a cultural ambassador by the governor of Riau.

Dhika owes his fame to a 20-second video clip of him wearing sunglasses and looking nonchalant while dancing on a boat during a Pacu Jalur race in his hometown.

Although the video was taken last year, it was only a few months ago that an edited version of the clip accompanied with American rapper Melly Mike’s Young Black & Rich song circulated on social media, and quickly went viral.

BBC called it “possibly the world's coolest dance” that is “full of swag”, and the Wall Street Journal described him as the “world’s coolest kid”.