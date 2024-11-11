Indonesia president Prabowo ‘entitled to support’ Central Java governor candidate, even as move raises questions among netizens

SINGAPORE: Indonesia president Prabowo Subianto’s endorsement of a candidate running for Central Java governor in the upcoming regional elections has raised questions on his impartiality among netizens.

But the Presidential Communications Office has said Mr Prabowo did not violate election rules as the endorsement was made in his capacity as chairman of the Gerindra party.

Mr Prabowo’s endorsement appeared in a video that the Central Java gubernatorial candidate, Mr Ahmad Luthfi, posted on his Instagram account @luthfiyasinofficial last Saturday (Nov 9).

Mr Luthfi and his deputy-governor running mate Taj Yasin Maimoen are with the NasDem party, which is part of Mr Prabowo’s Advance Indonesia Coalition. Mr Luthfi was previously head of the Central Java Police while Mr Taj Yasin was deputy governor of the province from 2018 to 2023.

In the video, which has gone viral, Mr Prabowo stood between Mr Luthfi and Mr Taj Yasin. All were decked in blue, one of the colours of NasDem’s logo.

“I believe these two figures are the right ones to lead Central Java,” Mr Prabowo said.

He added the pair would continue developing the province and boost the economy, benefiting the public. Collaboration between the national and regional government was crucial to achieving a clean government and facilitating development in the country, he stated.

“They are the right team to work with me. We will make a good team, the regional team and in the government,” declared Mr Prabowo.

“Give your vote to Mr Ahmad Luthfi and Mr Taj Yasin, we will make a great team that can bring progress to the country, in Central Java and the rest of Indonesia,” he said.

According to an end-October poll by media company Kompas, Mr Luthfi is slightly behind his rival, Mr Andika Perkasa of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). The regional elections take place on Nov 27 and Central Java is among the battleground provinces. The PDI-P has not joined Mr Prabowo's coalition.

Netizens have argued that Mr Prabowo’s endorsement goes against the country’s democratic principles as it gives the impression he is interfering in the regional elections.