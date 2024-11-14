Indonesian president says he will safeguard sovereignty in South China Sea

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said he would "always safeguard our sovereignty" when asked about the issue of the South China Sea, adding partnerships are better than conflicts and that "we respect all powers".

Prabowo's comments, made while he was in Washington on Wednesday (Nov 13), came after his foreign ministry stressed that Indonesia does not recognise China's claims over the South China Sea despite signing a maritime deal with Beijing last weekend.

Beijing has long clashed with Southeast Asian nations over the South China Sea, which it claims almost in its entirety, based on a "nine-dash line" on its maps that cuts into the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of several countries.

"We respect all powers, but we will always safeguard our sovereignty. But I choose to always find possibilities of a partnership," said Prabowo, who has repeatedly said he will pursue a non-aligned foreign policy.

"Partnerships are better than conflicts," he told reporters.