'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia

JAKARTA: "RESET SYSTEM" reads graffiti above an intersection in the Javanese city of Yogyakarta, painted hastily in vibrant green and pink after deadly protests swept Indonesia last week.

Pink and green have quickly come to symbolise a solidarity movement after violent protests, sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks for lawmakers, rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

In the capital Jakarta, office worker Dila paused at her desk to apply a bright green and pink filter to her Instagram and WhatsApp profile pictures.

"What we need now is solidarity among each other ... because there's still a long way to go," said 28-year-old Dila, who declined to give her full name.

Pink represents the colour of the hijab worn by a woman who stood outside the House of Representatives to protest, waving the national flag in defiance of police guarding the building.

Green has come to symbolise 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan, who was run over by an armoured paramilitary police vehicle and whose death stoked anger among workers who face big pay deductions and longer working hours.

Affan was on a food delivery order and was wearing a bright green jacket, common among ride-hailing drivers across Indonesia, when he was killed last Thursday (Aug 28).

"There must be reform in our police force, impunity cannot be allowed to continue," Dila said.

"This is not only about the current demonstration, but the accumulation of cases from the past."

The protests marked the worst unrest since President Prabowo Subianto, an ex-general and once a son-in-law of the military dictator Suharto, took power less than a year ago.