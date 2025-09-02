Commentary: Can Prabowo’s response contain a furious Indonesia?

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Almost 30 years ago, the deaths of four Indonesian university student protesters in Jakarta, shot by army personnel, sparked the 1998 nationwide mass protests that eventually brought down then President Suharto’s 32-year rule.

Fast forward to 2025, the death of Gojek rider Affan Kurniawan - who was out delivering a food order, not protesting, when a police vehicle ran over him during a demonstration in Jakarta last week - has once again mobilised thousands onto the streets, leaving in their wake torched government buildings and police stations across the country as well as looted residences of several government officials.

President Prabowo Subianto, confronted with the gravest crisis since he took office last year, has bowed to some of the policy changes that protesters have been calling for and pledged a transparent investigation into what he called “excessive police actions”. He has also cancelled a high-profile visit to China, citing the need to monitor the situation “directly”.

These gestures signal that the administration is aware of the public mood and feels compelled to respond, at least symbolically.

As an army general witnessing the May 1998 riots, Mr Prabowo no doubt recalls that his former father-in-law, Suharto, was away in Egypt when riots broke out unchecked in Jakarta.