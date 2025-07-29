Commentary: Prabowo wants a global role for Indonesia - and for himself

SURABAYA, Indonesia: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at the BRICS Summit in Brazil this month, eager to showcase Indonesia’s growing presence on the global stage.

Instead, his BRICS debut was quickly overshadowed by his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, announcing that his administration would proceed with a 32 per cent general tariff on Indonesian goods entering the US, first announced in April.

A day later, Mr Trump announced an additional 10 per cent would be slapped on all BRICS members, including Indonesia, its newest member.

Although Mr Prabowo - who took on the top job just nine months ago - later managed to negotiate the tariff down to 19 per cent, describing it as the result of a “tough negotiation” during a phone call with Mr Trump, the episode cast a pall over his broader efforts to elevate Indonesia’s foreign policy as a hallmark of his presidency.

Indonesia’s accession to BRICS in January marked a turn towards a more assertive foreign policy, a clear departure from Mr Prabowo’s predecessor, Joko Widodo, who had prioritised domestic issues. Ahead of the BRICS summit, the Indonesian foreign ministry had described Mr Prabowo’s intent as positioning Indonesia as a "bridge-builder" amid growing global uncertainties.