Commentary: The report card for Prabowo’s first 100 days? A confused one

CANBERRA: One of the great questions that lingered after former army general Prabowo Subianto won Indonesia’s presidential election with a landslide last February was: What kind of president would this man be?

As Indonesia’s notoriously long gap between election and inauguration dragged on and cabinet positions were debated, little became clearer. Nearly 100 days since Prabowo was inaugurated to great fanfare in Jakarta, a series of early missteps, snubs and a new multilateral membership card gives a mixed report card.

Joining BRICS (the now misnomer acronym for the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa body) was an immediate priority for the Prabowo cabinet. Indonesia signed on the dotted line earlier this month, making it the first Southeast Asian country to join.

The move has raised eyebrows among watchers cautious of a broader tilt away from the West or concerned about tying economic fortunes to less-than-reliable countries. But, while Indonesia has tended to walk a moderate, if somewhat underwhelming, line in foreign policy for much of this century, a readjustment should have been anticipated.