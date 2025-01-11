Commentary: Indonesia’s showdown with Apple is far from over

TOKYO: Indonesia isn’t taking a step back from its hardball approach to Apple. The showdown has turned into quite a spectacle, but it’s unlikely the wins will be sustainable.

The tug-of-war has raged for months after Jakarta said last October that it would block the sale of iPhone 16s in the country because Apple had not met local investment requirements. This week, the government said it was upholding the ban and demanded further negotiations - despite greenlighting Apple’s proposal to set up an AirTag factory on the island of Batam just a day prior.

The US tech giant has remained silent about how the talks were progressing. Not so the Indonesians.

Various leaks have claimed that the country refused to repeal the iPhone prohibition even after Apple coughed up investment offers worth US$10 million, US$100 million, and most recently: US$1 billion. Officials also reportedly altered the terms of their demands and then called for Apple senior executives to meet with Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. After landing in Jakarta, they were told the minister wasn’t available.