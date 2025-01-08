Apple to set up AirTag production factory in Batam to meet 65% of global demand, says Indonesian minister

JAKARTA: Tech giant Apple will open a facility in Batam by early next year to manufacture its AirTag tracking device, said an Indonesian minister.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani said the new facility will supply 65 per cent of what Apple needs to fulfil its global demand for the AirTag.

The small coin-shaped device was billed by the firm as an easy way to track one’s belongings. Apple’s move is seen to be aimed at nudging Jakarta into lifting the country’s sales ban on the iPhone 16.

Rosan on Tuesday (Jan 7) said that the firm has “fully committed to the first phase of construction for this AirTag factory”, news agency Antara reported.

According to the Jakarta Globe, the factory in Batam is part of a US$1 billion investment that Apple has promised to invest in Indonesia.

“This is just the initial phase and there will be more of Apple’s vendors coming (to Indonesia) so the US$1 billion investment promise will eventually increase,” Rosan said.

Apple this week began another round of negotiations on the company’s investment plans in Indonesia by sending its vice-president for global government affairs Nick Ammann to discuss with the authorities, including Rosan as well as Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

Tempo reported that Ammann had previously met Rosan in November last year after Indonesia banned the sale of iPhone 16 the month before.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy said that the firm had failed to meet local content regulations which require that at least 40 per cent of components or production processes originate in Indonesia as the country seeks to boost investments from giant tech companies.

In response, Apple initially proposed US$10 million in new investments to Indonesia, later increasing the offer to US$100 million.

Last month, Apple again increased the offer to US$1 billion - an amount that President Prabowo Subianto had deemed acceptable, according to sources cited by Bloomberg on Dec 19.

Rosan on Tuesday said that Apple’s investment approach in Indonesia will likely be similar to its investment in other Southeast Asian economies - Vietnam has over 30 Apple suppliers while Thailand has more than 23 vendors.