‘Too much bureaucracy’: Indonesia’s potential Apple iPhone 16 ban stirs debate among local netizens

JAKARTA: The newly launched iPhone 16 from tech giant Apple could be banned from the Indonesian market, sparking debate among the country’s netizens.

On Tuesday (Oct 8), Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita confirmed that sales of the phone will not be allowed in the country until the company fulfils its investment commitments and renews its local content requirements certification or TKDN.

“Apple’s iPhone 16 cannot be sold yet in Indonesia as the extension of the TKDN certification is still pending, awaiting further investment realisation from Apple,” Mr Agus said to local media during an event held at Kempinski Hotel Grand Ballroom in Jakarta on Oct 8.

He added that Apple had previously secured the TKDN certification, thus allowing its products to be sold in Indonesia. However, the certificate has since expired and must be renewed, according to the Jakarta Globe

The TKDN refers to the quality of domestic components in a good or service. To obtain the certification, Apple products must meet the Domestic Component Level value requirement of at least 40 per cent.

Mr Agus added that the company has also fallen short of its investment commitments to the country.

“Apple’s investment realisation has only reached 1.48 trillion rupiah (US$94.53 million), falling short of its total commitment of 1.71 trillion rupiah,” Mr Agus said, as quoted by local media Tempo.

The news has drawn mixed reactions from local netizens. While some support the decision, citing the importance of meeting local requirements, others criticise it.

“There’s too much bureaucracy to follow, Apple will not lose out if it does not invest in Indonesia. Better to invest in other countries with minimal corruption,” said X user @7dosabesarr on Oct 10.

“Cheaper to buy overseas anyways,” another X user @pak_anggoro said on Oct 9.

“Profit for Apple Singapore”, said X user @kerberooz on Oct 10.

According to Bloomberg Technoz, Apple stores in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia and Singapore have frequently been the preferred destinations for Indonesian Apple fans looking to quickly purchase devices.