Commentary: Indonesia’s iPhone 16 ban sends the wrong message to foreign investors

TOKYO: Even the world’s fourth-most populous country, which has more active cell phones than people, seems to be no match for Apple.

Indonesia’s ban on the sale of iPhone 16s after the company failed to meet local investment requirements didn’t faze investors. Shares of the world’s most valuable company were largely unchanged by the news, which makes sense given the smaller footprint it has in the emerging market.

And the deck was already unevenly stacked: Indonesia’s entire gross domestic product (GDP) is a little more than a third of Apple’s market cap.

Of course, the ban isn’t great for Apple given its growing position in a premium smartphone market with an enormous young and techie population.

But it’s an equally bad look for Indonesia at a time when it’s urgently trying to court foreign investment, after watching some of its neighbors cash in on Big Tech’s supply chain pivots from China.

Rather than using the stick to punish Apple for not bringing more local jobs, Indonesian policymakers would be wise to lure tech companies with a carrot approach.

Making themselves more attractive partners for foreign firms is a better long-term strategy than trying to force them to produce in the country when it’s not economical. This would involve improving logistics, removing red tape, fairly enforcing laws, building infrastructure, and upskilling the workforce.