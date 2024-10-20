Indonesia set to welcome new president: Here’s what to expect from Prabowo’s inauguration and presidency

JAKARTA: Indonesia is set to welcome a new president on Sunday (Oct 20) morning as Mr Joko “Jokowi” Widodo steps down after 10 years at the helm of Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Former general Prabowo Subianto will be sworn in as the country’s new leader and former mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, its vice-president, in a formal ceremony in Jakarta.

Besides the pageantry, observers and the public will be looking out for Mr Prabowo's line-up of ministers and whether he will add Indonesia’s largest political party to his coalition, leaving the country with no opposition for the first time in decades.

The world will also be monitoring how the 73-year-old will steer Indonesia’s economic, defence and foreign policies at a time of geopolitical and trade tensions.

The ceremony is set to take place at 10am local time at the parliament complex in South Jakarta.

The newly appointed chief of the country’s Supreme Court, Mr Sunarto, will preside over the inauguration and is expected to raise a copy of the Quran Islamic holy book over the new president’s head while Mr Prabowo takes his oath of office.

After he is sworn in, Mr Prabowo is expected to deliver his first speech as president before members of parliament and other guests.

World leaders and dignitaries have been invited, according to Parliament Speaker Ahmad Muzani. “Almost all leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries will attend,” he told reporters on Tuesday (Oct 15), as quoted by news outlet Tempo.

Also invited are the country’s living former presidents, Madam Megawati Soekarnoputri and Mr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, as well as former vice-presidents.