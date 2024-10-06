Logistical nightmare, fiscal challenges – and Indonesia’s stunted children – await President-elect Prabowo’s landmark free meal initiative

SOE, Indonesia: On paper, the Indonesian regency of South Central Timor is fertile ground for incoming president Prabowo Subianto to kickstart one of his key campaign promises: Providing free meals to all pregnant women and children across the world’s fourth-most populous nation.

The regency is located in the remote interior of one of the least developed provinces in Indonesia: East Nusa Tenggara. Its dry, rocky soil is unfit for most crops while its rugged terrain is unsuited for large-scale cattle breeding.

South Central Timor's prevalence of stunting is also among the highest in the country, something that Mr Prabowo has promised to tackle with his free meal initiative. At 50.1 per cent, the rate is more than twice the national prevalence of 21.5 per cent, according to a 2023 survey by the Indonesian health ministry.

“We hope Prabowo will prioritise this village for his free meal programme,” said 28-year-old Yustina Misa, whose twin children are diagnosed with stunting, a form of malnutrition that inhibits children’s growth and mental development.