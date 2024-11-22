Jakarta governor race heats up as Jokowi, ex-presidential hopeful Anies throw weight behind different candidates

SINGAPORE: With days to go before Indonesia elects its local leaders on Nov 27, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan have thrown their weight behind their preferred candidates in the high-stakes contest to be Jakarta’s next governor.

This has led observers and netizens to dub the Jakarta race a match-up between Jokowi and one-time presidential hopeful Mr Anies, rather than the actual candidates Mr Ridwan Kamil and Mr Pramono Anung.

Mr Ridwan, 53, is the former governor of West Java who is backed by president Prabowo Subianto’s Advance Indonesia Coalition or KIM Plus.

Mr Pramono, 61, who was most recently Cabinet Secretary, is backed by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Latest polls show Mr Pramono pulling ahead of Mr Ridwan.

According to a survey conducted from Oct 31 to Nov 9 by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, Mr Pramono leads with a support level of 46 per cent while that for Mr Ridwan is 39.1 per cent. The third candidate, retired police commissioner Dharma Pongrekun, who is running independently, is trailing at 5.1 per cent.

Mr Anies and Mr Widodo are widely believed to have a distant relationship. Both are former Jakarta governors and Mr Anies served as education minister during the Widodo presidency before he was sacked in 2016.

Although Jakarta is set to lose its status as Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara in East Kalimantan at a date to be determined, it is the heart of the country’s politics and economy. Governorship of the city is seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.

WHO'S THE RIGHT ONE?

On Monday (Nov 18), Mr Widodo appeared at a gathering of Mr Ridwan’s supporters and declared his support for the Golkar politician and his running mate Suswono from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

“He is the right one to lead Jakarta with all the challenges that exist because he is experienced in developing the city of Bandung and the province of West Java,” Mr Widodo said in a speech that was broadcast "live" on KompasTV.

Mr Ridwan was mayor of Bandung from 2013 to 2018 and governor of West Java from 2018 to 2023. He has a master’s degree in urban design from the University of California in Berkeley.