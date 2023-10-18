'Just let me die here': Why locals on Indonesia's Rempang oppose eviction for China-backed project

REMPANG, Indonesia: Mdm Zaitun, 81, a member of the indigenous Malay tribe on Rempang island, has been restless for the past couple of weeks.

She cannot sleep well nor eat properly out of fear she soon must leave her beloved home in the Pasir Panjang village on Rempang, which is located southeast of Batam that in turn is less than an hour's ferry journey from Singapore.

In late August, the Indonesian government decided some 7,500 Rempang islanders had to leave their homes immediately for a new economic zone on the island that has been earmarked to pull in some US$26.6 billion in investment by 2080.

It will also house a quartz sand processing plant by Xinyi Glass, a giant Chinese company and the world’s largest producer of glass and solar panels.

The thought of leaving her village scares Mdm Zaitun, who was born on the island and has spent her entire life there.

“I’m sad. It’s like my heart is being cut,” the great-grandmother of five told CNA. “I want to cry, but I’ve run out of tears.”

Mdm Zaitun, who goes by one name, is not the only islander who opposes the government’s plan.