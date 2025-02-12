Indonesia says repatriation of serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga, alleged Bali bombings mastermind Hambali ‘not a priority’
Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra stressed that efforts would be focused instead on cases involving Indonesian migrant workers sentenced to death abroad.
JAKARTA: The Indonesian government will not be prioritising the immediate repatriation of two of its citizens from overseas - convicted serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga and Bali bombings alleged mastermind Hambali - in what appears to be a change from its earlier statements.
And while the government will continue to keep tabs on the two, Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections Yusril Ihza Mahendra stressed that efforts would be focused instead on cases involving migrant workers sentenced to death abroad.
Sinaga is currently serving a life sentence in the United Kingdom. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by Manchester Crown Court in January 2020 after being found guilty of 159 counts of rape and sexual assault against 48 victims between January 2015 and June 2017.
Meanwhile, Riduan Isamuddin - also known as Hambali - is an al Qaeda-linked Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of involvement in some of the country’s deadliest attacks including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.
“I have emphasised that (the) immediate repatriation of these two individuals is not a government priority,” Mahendra said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 11), as quoted by local news outlet Tempo.
“WORST-KNOWN SEX OFFENDER” IN BRITISH HISTORY
Known as the most prolific rapist in British history, Sinaga targeted drunk or lost men outside nightclubs and pubs. Sinaga, who was then studying for a PhD at Leeds University, drugged and assaulted them in his apartment in downtown Manchester after inviting them to stay the night.
Most of his victims were heterosexual, white British men aged 18 to 36, with an average age of 21.
The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service called him the “worst-known sex offender” in the country’s history.
In January last year, Greater Manchester Police told CNA that they believe Reynhard committed offences against 212 men, around 60 of whom remain unidentified.
Reynhard is currently serving his sentence in HMP Wakefield in Yorkshire, one of the highest-security prisons in the UK housing around 800 inmates, including some of the most dangerous offenders.
BALI BOMBINGS ALLEGED MASTERMIND HAMBALI
Described by former president George W Bush as "one of the world's most lethal terrorists", Hambali is accused of helping to plan the Bali nightclub attack that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreigners, and of financing the Jakarta Marriott Hotel bombing in 2003.
He was arrested in 2003 in a US-led operation in Thailand and before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.
Hambali was also suspected by Washington of involvement in plotting the Sep 11 attacks in the United States. Indonesia in the past sought access to question Hambali but was denied contact with him.
It has also not been formally disclosed whether Hambali has admitted to or denied involvement in the Sep 11, Bali and Jakarta attacks.
The minister’s latest statement appears to be a change from past comments made by Indonesian government officials regarding the repatriation of the two high-profile individuals.
Mahendra told local media on Feb 6 that some government officials had started “early talks” with the British government for a possible prisoner exchange for Sinaga to be sent to Jakarta in return for British nationals jailed in Indonesia, according to the Jakarta Post.
Sinaga’s parents had submitted a plea to the Indonesian government for their son to be returned home. The request was submitted to Ahmad Usmarwi - a representative from the Law and Human Rights Ministry on Feb 4 - Tempo reported.
Ahmad revealed that Sinaga’s parents had faced difficulties communicating with their son and claimed to have never received the latest information regarding his condition during his detention in the UK.
And last month, Mahendra said that the Indonesian government is discussing the repatriation of Hambali as part of the government’s attention on its citizens facing legal issues abroad.
“No matter how wrong our citizens are abroad, we must still pay attention,” the minister said on Jan 17. He added that Hambali’s case had expired if tried under Indonesian law as the terrorism case involving the former Jemaah Islamiyah leader occurred around 23 years ago, according to Tempo.
Mahendra on Tuesday stressed that the government is still monitoring the two cases involving Sinaga and Hambali as the state has a responsibility to its citizens, even those abroad.
“Every citizen, wherever they are, is the responsibility of the government to provide attention, protection and defence,” he was quoted as saying by Tempo.
The minister further explained that in Sinaga’s case, the convicted rapist had just been sentenced for his crimes in the UK. Under the country’s legal system, convicts have to serve at least 30 years in prison before they can apply for a reduced sentence.
“So, (Sinaga’s) repatriation is not a priority that must be addressed immediately,” he said.
And on the case involving Hambali, Mahendra said that the Indonesian government has requested for the United States to expedite the man’s trial.
Hambali has been detained at Guantanamo Bay - a US military prison in Cuba - for over two decades without a trial.
“But until now, there has been no trial. It's a terrorism issue on one hand and a human rights issue on the other. We have not had a somewhat detailed discussion about Hambali's repatriation," said Mahendra.
Meanwhile, the minister stressed that the government’s focus for now is on cases involving Indonesian migrant workers abroad.
“There are approximately 54 Indonesian citizens sentenced to death in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia … That is our priority,” he said, as quoted by Tempo.The minister added that the government had already held discussions with Saudi Arabian and Malaysian authorities regarding the death penalty on the Indonesian migrant workers.