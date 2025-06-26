Indonesian rescuers recover body of Brazilian tourist who fell off volcano cliff

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers have recovered the body of a Brazilian woman who died after falling off a cliff while hiking on Indonesia's second-highest volcano, rescue officials said.

Juliana Marins, 27, was hiking with five friends on Mount Rinjani on Saturday when she slipped and fell off a cliff on the side of the 3,726m mountain.

She was found dead on Tuesday (Jun 24), Indonesian rescuers said. Rescuers had been attempting to retrieve the body since but the effort was hampered by thick fog and the steep terrain.

The body was recovered on Wednesday in a retrieval process that took six hours, Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said late on Wednesday. After being lifted from the cliff, Marins' body was carried on a stretcher to the rescuers' nearest post where an ambulance took it to a hospital.

"Initially we would like to use helicopter in the evacuation but it's not possible due to the weather condition," he said.

"So, we had to evacuate the victim on stretchers which took quite a long time."