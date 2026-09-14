Indonesia rescuers searching for 129 people still missing after passenger ship capsizes

JAKARTA: More than 600 Indonesian rescuers were searching for 129 people still missing after a passenger ship capsized in the Java Sea over the weekend, an official said on Monday (Sep 14), with the death toll steady at six.

The Virgo Transport 8 ship carrying 243 people went missing in bad weather early on Sunday, the rescue agency said.

Authorities have rescued 108 people from the ship, which was travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

"We have continued the search for the missing since early in the morning. We are deploying 622 personnel and around 12 ships," I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin rescue agency, told Reuters.

He said there was no increase in the death toll of six as of Monday morning.

In a video shared by the rescue agency, a large red-and-black ship lies capsized and partially submerged in choppy blue water, with its red-painted underside visible above the surface.

Two small boats, each carrying people, were seen floating near the capsized ship amid rough water.