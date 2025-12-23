Indonesia tightens second-hand clothing import ban, hitting sellers and thrifty shoppers

SEEKING AFFORDABLE FASHION

Indonesia said it bans the import of used garments on the grounds that they pose health and environmental risks and harm the domestic textile industry.



Officials have urged thrift store operators to switch to locally-made textiles, while several ministries are exploring alternative goods to prevent job losses.



But for many on the ground, those assurances offer little comfort.



“Whether we work here or own the business, this is how we make a living,” said shopkeeper Richi Van Andrew.



“If this is restricted, what are we supposed to do? Just don’t bother us. We’re just regular people. Why pick on thrifting?”



The clampdown is also worrying shoppers who rely on second-hand clothing to make ends meet.



“I hope it won’t be restricted, because not everyone has a lot of money,” said university student Omega Voice Rambu Diki Rija.



“For young people who live away from home, students or anyone on a tight budget, thrifting is a way to get by. The clothes are of decent quality, are affordable and still trendy.”



Some Indonesians are unconvinced the ban will help the economy in the long run.



“Many of us young people look for affordable clothes and outfits,” said university student Jeanneth Dominique Istia.



“From a youth perspective, it can be said that this helps Indonesia's economy too, even if it’s on a small scale.”