6 babies rescued as Indonesia busts trafficking ring, 5 bound for buyers in Singapore: Reports

SINGAPORE: Six infants, with five allegedly intended to be sold to buyers in Singapore, have been rescued by local authorities in Indonesia after they busted a baby-trafficking ring that has reportedly carried out 24 such deals since 2023.

And of the 24 infants that have already been sold, 15 were taken to Singapore, Director of General Crime Investigation of West Java Police Department Surawan told CNA when contacted.

He added that of the six babies rescued, five were ready to be sent to buyers in Singapore, while one was to be sent to Pontianak.

He had earlier told local media that the six rescued babies were aged between two to three months old.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“According to the suspects’ statements, the babies were to be adopted in Singapore but we are still investigating this further,” Surawan was quoted as saying by news outlet CNN Indonesia.

Twelve people have been named suspects in the alleged human trafficking case and were arrested, Hendra Rochmawan, head of public relations for West Java Police, told local media on Monday. It is unclear when they were arrested.

He said the 12 suspects held different roles in the syndicate, including acting as initial recruiters to being caregivers to the babies as well as couriers who deliver the infants to the clients’ intended locations that include Singapore, local media Kompas reported.

CNA has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore Police Force for comments.