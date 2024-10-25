Indonesia wants to join BRICS, ministry says

JAKARTA: Indonesia has expressed its desire to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies, which accounts for 35 per cent of global economic output, as a means to strengthen emerging countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

As BRICS world leaders convened in Kazan for a summit this week, Indonesia's foreign ministry said late on Thursday (Oct 24) that the process of joining the group has begun.

"Indonesia joining BRICS is a manifestation of its independent-active foreign policy," said Sugiono, the newly appointed foreign minister, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. "That does not mean we join a certain bloc, but we actively participate in every forum."

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, holds a non-aligned foreign policy.