BRICS leaders tout joint finance, trade projects at Russian summit

LOCAL CURRENCIES

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he welcomed the steps for the financial integration of BRICS countries while China's President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation.



The Kazan Declaration called for a feasibility study on the other Russian initiatives, a BRICS Clear depositary and securities trade settlement system and a common reinsurance company.



In his speech, Putin also called for the creation of a BRICS investment platform, which will facilitate mutual investment between BRICS countries and could also be used for investment in other countries in the Global South.



Contrary to earlier statements from senior Russian officials on the need to find an alternative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Kazan Declaration enhanced the role of the IMF, stressing the need for further reforms.



The declaration did not mention global dollar dominance, an issue that was often raised during the Russian presidency, nor a BRICS single currency and the use of cryptocurrencies, mentioned by Russia as a way to protect trade from Western sanctions.



"We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners," the Kazan Declaration said.