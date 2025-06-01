Search continues for Indonesia quarry collapse victims, death toll at 17

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities will continue searching on Sunday (Jun 1) for eight people trapped in a rock collapse at a quarry in West Java, where the death toll has reached 17 with six injured, the search and rescue agency Basarnas said.

The toll, as reported by the victims' families, is provisional, the agency said in a statement late on Saturday.

The site of Friday's collapse in Cirebon is dangerous and "does not meet safety standards for workers", West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi posted on Instagram.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a statement it would investigate the cause of the collapse and conduct an assessment to identify any potential further landslides.