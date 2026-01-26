Israeli fire kills three in Gaza, medics say, as US pushes deal

US ENVOYS MEET WITH ISRAEL PM NETANYAHU

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Saturday, mainly to discuss Gaza, Witkoff said on Sunday.



"The discussion was constructive and positive, with both sides aligned on next steps and the importance of continued cooperation on all matters critical to the region," Witkoff said in a post on X.



Gaza has been reduced to rubble in the war that was triggered by an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.



The Gaza health ministry says more than 71,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli fire since then. It also says that at least 480 people have been killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement came into effect last October.