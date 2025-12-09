Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 17 dead

JAKARTA: A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Dec 9), local broadcaster Kompas TV reported, with 17 people confirmed dead and some still trapped inside.

"Preliminary information indicates that there are 17 fatalities, four men and 13 women. Data on other victims is still being compiled and verified," said Isnawa Adji, Head of the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), as quoted by CNN Indonesia.

The fire has since been extinguished as efforts to evacuate the building continue, Kompas TV reported.

According to information from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service, the fire broke out at around 12.50 pm local time.