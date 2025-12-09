Fire breaks out in 7-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 17 dead
JAKARTA: A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday (Dec 9), local broadcaster Kompas TV reported, with 17 people confirmed dead and some still trapped inside.
"Preliminary information indicates that there are 17 fatalities, four men and 13 women. Data on other victims is still being compiled and verified," said Isnawa Adji, Head of the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), as quoted by CNN Indonesia.
The fire has since been extinguished as efforts to evacuate the building continue, Kompas TV reported.
According to information from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service, the fire broke out at around 12.50 pm local time.
The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which provides drones for aerial survey activities with clients in the mining to agriculture sectors.
The company secured funding from Japanese drone firm Terra Drone Corporation, according to the company's website.
Footage broadcast by Kompas TV showed dozens of firefighters trying to evacuate the people inside, and some were carrying body bags from the building.
In various videos circulating online, flames could be seen blazing from the first floor of the building, while thick smoke billowed from the floors above.
Meanwhile, another video shows employees on the roof of the building waiting to be rescued, while smoke billows around them. Long ladders were used to evacuate the victims.