The sexual abuse scandal at a top J-pop agency that took decades to unravel

“After I was assaulted, the next day he gave me cash. If I remember correctly, I received 30,000 yen (US$199),” he said.

He kept silent as the abuse continued, fearing that speaking out would end his J-pop dream.

However, in May this year, he spoke about his experience in a blog and has since become a member of the recently established advocacy group Johnny’s Sexual Assault Victims Association.

However, revealing the painful past has taken a huge toll on Mr Ishimaru. He said he has suffered from depression since leaving the company.

He currently lives in a tiny apartment on the outskirts of Tokyo and survives on public support, having just one meal a day because it is all he can afford.

“If it weren’t for (my girlfriend) I would have committed suicide. I cannot bear this. I can’t handle this if she wasn’t there for me,” he said.

Mr Ishimaru is not the only victim who has come forward.

As of Sep 30, new management at the talent agency said 478 people had come forward to say they were Kitagawa’s victims, and 325 had sought compensation.