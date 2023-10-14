Hundreds evacuated from Johor’s Mid Valley Southkey mall after 'security threat'

JOHOR BAHRU: Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru on Saturday (Oct 14) evening after a "security threat" was made, the mall said.

The management of the mall and nearby hotel received the report via an anonymous phone call, it wrote in a Facebook post at about 9.15pm. The police and fire department have been informed and investigations are ongoing.

"We were instructed by the authorities to evacuate the affected areas as a proactive measure," said the mall.

It is currently unclear what the "security threat" was, although The Malay Mail has cited a suspected bomb scare.

Footage of the incident shared on social media showed crowds of people rushing out of the building, urged on by the fire department.

Crowds were seen milling outside at about 6.45pm, with police vehicles and fire engines also on the scene. What appeared to be a fire or emergency alarm could also be heard for at least half an hour.